Spain manager Luis de la Fuente continues battle with Federation over contract

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente complained last week publicly that he does not have a new contract since winning Euro 2024, but remains without a formal offer from the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). The 63-year-old surpassed all expectations delivering La Roja’s first major trophy since Euro 2012, and has been promised various wage rises in the past year.

De la Fuente’s demands did not go down too well at the RFEF though, who according to Cadena SER met with the coach in August. They discussed opening up the coach for more interview opportunities, and also an improved contract for the coach. At the same time, it was publicly leaked last week that he has a contract until 2026 that he signed.

He is currently earning a little over €1m per year, well below the salaries of Julen Lopetegui and Luis Enrique before him, who were more than three times that amount. After various promises, de la Fuente now wants to see written terms from the RFEF, who he feels have not valued his work.

It seems highly unlikely any tension would lead to a separation between Spain and de la Fuente, but with an interim committee in charge of the RFEF, his frustration might not be resolved for some time. Clearly for de la Fuente, his negotiating power is at its peak just after his victory in Germany too.