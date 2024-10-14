Sevilla concerned about Nigeria internationals followed Libyan disaster

The Nigeria team have returned safely back to the country after being held by Libyan authorities in an airport, ahead a qualifier with the Libya team for the African Cup of Nations.

Last week the Super Eagles beat Libya 1-0 in Abuja, and had traveled to in theory to Benghazi in Libya for the return fixture on Sunday. However their flight was diverted 200km away to Al-Abaq airport, where they were held without food, water or internet. On Monday evening, captain William Troost Ekong confirmed with a video that they had arrived safely back in Nigeria.

As per Diario AS, Sevilla were concerned about the state of their players, Chidera Ejuke and Kelechi Iheanacho, as well as the larger situation of course. They are at the very least safe and sound, and will promptly return to Spain. Los Nervionenses face Barcelona at Montjuic on Sunday night in their next game. It is not yet clear when or if Nigeria will play their second clash against Libya.