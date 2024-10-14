Saudi Arabian officials meet with Vinicius Junior camp in London to continue contacts

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior has had a tricky start to the season, after a summer which saw him linked to Saudi Arabia and panned by Brazilian press, following a disappointing Copa America. The hints at a move away for the 24-year-old continue.

Vinicius did respond in some fashion against Villarreal, scoring a golazo to seal victory two weekends ago. Following talk that Saudi Arabia were willing to make Vinicius the highest-paid player in history with a four-year deal worth €1b, Vinicius assured that he was hoping to spend many years at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The rumours continue to persist though, and OK Diario (via Sport) are reporting that Saudi officials from the Public Investment Fund, who bankroll the top four clubs in Saudi Arabia, met with Vinicius’ agents in London recently. Their intention was to continue contacts and assure that the Brazilian was aware the offer was still on the table if he wanted it.

Naturally, Vinicius’ agents are duty-bound to hear out the offer, if nothing else. The chances they convince Los Blancos to part with him, and Vinicius to leave the club, seem slim. The Saudi game may be more long-term though, as they build towards the 2034 World Cup, while Vinicius’ agents will be conscious that with his deal up in 2027, fresh contract talks are likely to take place next year, and the Saudi offer may be used as ammunition in negotiations.