Real Madrid make radical changes to plans with 4 objectives set for summer of 2025 transfer window

Real Madrid have been cautious in the transfer market over recent summers, with only a handful of arrivals coming in for the most part. Next summer is shaping up to be somewhat larger for Los Blancos.

The European champions have four positions they are hoping to strengthen next summer report Diario AS, although they believe the work is all but done for one of them. A left-back is one of those positions, but having already agreed terms with Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, who is able to sign a contract in two and a half months, they are not actively moving in that department.

The second position they are looking at is on the other flank. The injury to Dani Carvajal, who will be 33 next year when he returns from injury, and the age of Lucas Vazquez, also 33, have forced Los Blancos to look at that area too. Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold is another potential free agent signing that is being looked at, while Jeremie Frimpong and Pedro Porro are being monitored too.

Another position affected by injury is central defence. With Leny Yoro signing for Manchester United, and David Alaba yet to return from his knee issue, Real Madrid want to add more depth. Jesus Vallejo is also likely to depart, and Yarek Gasiorowski at Valencia and Vitor Reis at Palmeiras have been suggested as potential areas to be strengthened. Jonathan Tah would be a more experienced alternative, he too is out of contract next season.

Finally, their start to the season has convinced the heirarchy at Real Madrid that they should sign a central midfielder to replace Toni Kroos. Someone to build up from the back and control the tempo of the play, Florian Wirtz is being worked on, but more as a long-term signing for someone to show their expertise in the final third. Paris Saint-Germain’s Vitinha is the model they are following, although they consider his signing potentially too difficult.

Certainly it raised eyebrows when Real Madrid did not sign a central defender or a midfielder this summer, hoping that Kylian Mbappe and Endrick Felipe’s arrival would add sufficient firepower to compensate for their injuries and Kroos’ exit. However perhaps their new strategy is an acknowledgement they could do with more depth, although Carvajal’s injury could not be planned for.