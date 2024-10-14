Real Madrid get midfielder back to full fitness – expected to be fit this weekend

Real Madrid have struggled with injuries at the start of the season, but are gradually getting back towards a healthy squad, albeit without Dani Carvajal and David Alaba long-term. The next player to come back in will be Dani Ceballos.

The 28-year-old was on the bench against Villarreal two Saturdays ago, but is now back to full fitness, say Diario AS. After Monday’s training session, sources at Valdebebas say he is back at 100%, having been out since a clash against Real Betis on the first of September, missing 7 clashes in the process. Carlo Ancelotti will be able to use him against Celta Vigo this weekend on Saturday though, with Ceballos now without pain in his ankle, which he sprained.

Los Blancos have been without Eduardo Camavinga, Brahim Diaz and Ceballos at various points this season, but the Frenchman and the ex-Real Betis man should allow Real Madrid to alter games. So far they have struggled to maintain control with various combinations of Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler, Aurelien Tchouameni, Fede Valverde and Luka Modric.