Real Madrid believe they have found Luka Modric successor – attempted move expected next summer

Real Madrid chose not to move for a Toni Kroos replacement this summer, but they do intend to pursue a replacement for Luka Modric next year. That is the word coming out of the Spanish capital, and in Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz, they believe they have found their successsor for the Croatian legend.

Wirtz, 21, has been on their radar for some time, and Los Blancos have been one of the most heavily linked with his signature. He will likely have his pick of moves when he decides to do so, although Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro has said publicly that he will not leave for less than €150m.

Bayern Munich and Manchester City stand out as their competition, with the former hoping to unite Germany’s biggest stars in Wirtz and Jamal Musiala, and the latter thinking about life post-Kevin de Bruyne. Barcelona are also interested, but their finances make any move fanciful at this point.

According to Diario AS, Wirtz has been identified as Real Madrid’s successor for Modric, and while they are not moving with too much urgency, he has been underlined as a priority for Los Blancos. One factor that could bring a deal closer is the probability of current manager Xabi Alonso ending up in the Spanish capital too.

Recent noises coming out of Germany have indicated that Wirtz could potentially remain at Leverkusen next season too. Die Werkself will try to retain him through to the 2026 World Cup, although if Real Madrid come calling with the right amount of money, then they may find it difficult to do so. Generally, they try to persuade players to join first, and his intentions will likely hold the key to his future.