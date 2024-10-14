Pep Guardiola decision on England job expected in ‘the next few weeks’

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been hinted at as a potential candidate to replace Gareth Southgate as England manager since last year, but the latest is that England have now approached him. Over the weekend, Guardiola denied that he was taking the job.

Former under-21 manager Lee Carsley was selected as interim boss to take over from Southgate, but now The Times have reported that the English FA contacted Guardiola at the start of the current season, amid talk that he would not renew his deal with Manchester City beyond 2025.

Interest in Guardiola was first reported by Joan Fontes in August of 2023, and an occasional string of reports have followed. Guardiola will reportedly decide on the English job in the next few weeks. Ex-Bayern Munich and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is also a candidate, while Eddie Howe and Graham Potter have been mentioned as potential English candidates. It appears Carsley’s hopes of the job are fading.

The Barcelona legend was previously linked to the Brazil job in the past, but after spending the last nine years in the Premier League, a transition to the Three Lions may be more natural for him. Another factor in the equation is the departure from Manchester City of Sporting Director and Guardiola’s friend Txiki Begiristain.