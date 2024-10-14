Nico Williams on Barcelona links and new-found fame – ‘There are some things it’s better not do’

Athletic Club and Spain star Nico Williams has admitted that it has taken a little time for him to get used to being an international name. The 22-year-old was one of the faces of La Roja’s Euro 2024 victory, and as such, is having to adapt his way of life.

The Basque flyer has said that while he was recognised before, rarely did it have a major impact on his choices. Williams explained that now even abroad he is well-known.

“Before the Euros, people in Spain knew me, but now it’s a global thing. When we went to Italy to play with Roma in the Europa League, I thought that people weren’t going to know me there and, suddenly, I arrived and there were quite a few people waiting for me and saying my name or asking for photos. That impacted me. Everything is a little different from the life I led before, but I accept it with great pleasure,” Williams told El Mundo.

Nico Williams on being whistled by Barca fans at Montjuic: "I was surprised by the whistles, I'm not going to lie to you. But well, I didn't give it much importance because when you go to a rival ground it is common for them to whistle at you, what happens is that this time it… pic.twitter.com/85lLVq7iTH — Football España (@footballespana_) October 14, 2024

The difference can be clearly felt within and outwith Bilbao, where he has spent his professional career.

“In Bilbao people tend to respect you a lot. In this city, the fact of playing for Athletic is a privilege and everyone treats you wonderfully, everything is praise and they don’t overwhelm you, but in other places things get complicated.”

“I always liked going to Madrid with my friends or my family and I could go shopping like anyone else, it went a little unnoticed, but the last few times I have stopped going to Gran Vía because everyone wants photos, there is a big commotion and you can’t even walk. The last time I went to buy a cap at Bershka with my friends and, suddenly, a lot of people surrounded me. I didn’t understand why. Now I understand that my level of fame has changed and there are things that are better not to do, but in any case it is very nice and I am enjoying the experience. How can you not like that people love you so much?”

Williams was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona in the summer, with President Joan Laporta claiming the Catalan side were in a position to pay his €58m release clause. That move never went through, and he ended up being whistled by the Blaugrana fans during Athletic‘s 2-1 loss to Barcelona in August.

He is no longer thinking about his future though.

“I’m not thinking about that now. The fans are very happy that I am staying here and I am very happy to be here. Bilbao is my home, I want to continue enjoying it and the truth is that I am very happy. I have always had things very clear and I think people see it. I think I’m doing really well and trying to take Athletic to the top in Spain and Europe, with that final in San Mames that excites us so much. That’s the only thing that matters now,” Williams explained.

There has been talk that Barcelona could come back in for him next summer, although that has quietened with the impressive form of Raphinha, who has six goals and six assists in 11 appearances.

After a curtailed preseason, Williams has been easing his way back into Athletic’s season, missing two games through injury. He has a goal and an assist in his nine appearances, but more generally, it’s been a gentle beginning to the season for Los Leones.