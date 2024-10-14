Manchester United can sign left-back target linked to Barcelona and Real Madrid for €20m

Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras has made an inspired start to the season, locking down a starting spot in Lisbon. The Spanish youth international only left Manchester United permanently this past summer, but already is being linked with a move to a top club.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are watching the 21-year-old, while Liverpool, Juventus and Atletico Madrid have also had a look at Carreras of late. The strongest links have been for a return to Manchester United, who he left for €6m following a loan spell last season. Now Record have revealed that their buyback option is worth just €20m, a more than reasonable fee for a promising left-back of that age.

A move to Real Madrid seems unlikely, with Alphonso Davies likely to arrive next summer. Meanwhile Atletico Madrid are also well-stocked in that department. Barcelona may well be a more likely destination, but financially would struggle to compete with United. Carreras would also be competing with Alejandro Balde for a starting spot, and Barcelona are likely looking for a complement.