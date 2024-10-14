Kylian Mbappe accuses Paris Saint-Germain of planting story – French giants respond

Kylian Mbappe has slammed a report from RMC Sport, calling it fake news after his holiday to Sweden last week. The French striker missed international duty to follow a specific fitness plan, but was spotted on a night out in Stockholm during his days off.

A report from the French outlet claimed that Swedish police were investigating an accusation of rape from the hotel that Mbappe was staying at, although it was not related to the striker in any sense. Something which did not go down well with Mbappe, who tweeted out ‘FAKE NEWS’ about the story. The post by RMC Sport has since been deleted.

“It’s becoming so predictable, just before the hearing as if by chance,” Mbappe joked.

FAKE NEWS !!!! ❌❌❌

Ça en devient tellement prévisible, veille d’audience comme par hasard 😉 https://t.co/nQN98mtyzR — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) October 14, 2024

The hearing he is referring to is a second court date to resolve his wage dispute with former club Paris Saint-Germain. The French giants have been ordered to pay out €55m in unpaid wages to Mbappe, and their second court date is scheduled for Tuesday. PSG dispute that they are due Mbappe any money, due to an alleged agreement between Mbappe and the club.

PSG have since responded, with an anonymous club source quoted in L’Equipe (via Sport) saying the following.

“Honestly, it’s a disgrace. PSG is responsible for everything with him. Hasn’t he scored any goals (apart from penalties) with Madrid? It’s PSG’s fault. Has he missed games with the French national team, even though he says he is, but he’s not injured? It’s PSG’s fault. Now PSG is making up stories in Sweden. Let’s ignore it and maintain our class.”

The ugly fallout between Mbappe and PSG at an institutional level continues. The hierarchy at the Parisian club were reportedly unhappy to lose Mbappe for free to Real Madrid, after Mbappe allegedly said he would not. Mbappe is increasingly frustrated that his hometown club will not pay him what he feels he is due.