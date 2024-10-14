FIFA respond to formal complaint to EU Commission about ‘abuse of power’ – ‘hypocrisy’

FIFA have responded publicly to legal action against their handling of the international football calendar, after the European Leagues Association, La Liga and FIFPro Europe submitted a complaint to the European Union Commission. Football’s governing body are accused of a conflict of interest, infringing competition law, and acting in commercial interests.

As reported by MD, FIFA have released a statement which closely mirrors the complaint, claiming that those who submitted it are acting in their own commercial interests, and defending their role in international football.

“The FIFA calendar is the only instrument that guarantees that international football can continue to survive, coexist and prosper alongside national and continental club football.”

“Some European leagues (which are organizers and regulators of competitions) act with commercial interests, hypocrisy and without taking others into account.”

“Those leagues apparently prefer a calendar packed with friendlies and summer tours, often involving extensive travel around the world. Instead, FIFA must protect the general interests of world football, including the protection of players, in all parts and at all levels of the game.”

While there is no doubt many club sides take advantage of any gaps to travel to other continents to take part in friendlies, as evidenced by Valencia’s friendly in Mexico this past weekend, their complaint centres around the revamped Club World Cup.

The old format has been renamed the Intercontinental Cup, while their new tournament will be an extra month of competition, and an extra seven games for the winners. Undoubtedly the domestic leagues are in part acting in their commercial interest, the player’s union cannot be accused of that. As illustrated by the increase in serious injuries over recent seasons, the extra games after having a major negative impact.