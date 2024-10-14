Club President confirms plans to offer new deal to Barcelona defensive target

Celta Vigo have been one of the form teams in the early stages of this La Liga season, and right-back Oscar Mingueza has played a starring role for the Galicians. It has led to some early talk of a potential move for the 25-year-old, who has earned back-to-back call-ups to the Spain squad too.

Mingueza has a release clause of just €20m, and various clubs are reportedly already willing to pay that clause. Celta Vigo President Marian Mourino addressed his future on Sunday evening.

“Barcelona have a right of first refusal and is entitled to 50% of a subsequent sale. They do not have a buyback clause.”

“Marco Garces [Sporting Director] is the one in charge of the renewal agenda. Mingueza is happy here and we are happy with him, it is a matter of sitting down when it has to be done. The fact that Barcelona has a percentage of a sale is something common, it does not only happen with Mingueza and every day it is more common. It neither limits us, nor favours us, nor takes anything away from us. What we want is for him to be here for a long time,” Mourino explained to Sport.

With Barcelona lacking in depth at right-back, Mingueza is being watched by the Catalan side, knowing that he would only cost them a maximum of €10m. Were they to decide to move for him though, they should do so sooner rather than later, with Celta likely to try and raise his release clause. For his part, Mingueza has stated his commitment to Celta already.