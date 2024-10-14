Barcelona President has mind set on new top target to replace Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has always based his mandates on bringing in star signings, using them to fuel excitement and title wins, and has set his sights on a new target. It is not the first time that Erling Haaland has been linked with the Blaugrana, and it looks as if Laporta is keen for a second attempt at the Manchester City star.

According to Sport, Laporta has outlined Haaland as his number one target down the line. Nico Williams remains an option, and if the terms remain the same, both regarding his release clause and his wage demands, then his transfer will be considered. From this point forward though, Haaland is their number one option to strengthen the club.

Laporta sees him as a strategic signing, and will aim to bring him to the Catalan club in either 2025 or 2026, which he sees as crucial to ‘reopen Camp Nou’. Their relationship with his agent Rafaela Pimenta is good, and they feel that would work in their favour. They first looked at signing Haaland in 2021, but financially could not do the deal, however the potential exit of Pep Guardiola and possible sanctions for City are also issues that could work in their favour.

Clearly with Robert Lewandowski turning 37 next August, Barcelona are thinking about alternatives, as was shown by their signing of Vitor Roque. The Blaugrana will have him contracted for another season if he plays 45 minutes in 50% of Barcelona’s games this season, but at the latest, will need a star number nine in 2026. The big issue, as was the case in 2021, will be the finances.