Barcelona give Gavi medical green light to return to action

Gavi’s injury nightmare is over – the 20-year-old midfielder has been given the green light to return to action 11 months after suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus damage. His return to action is now in the hands of manager Hansi Flick.

There has been plenty of talk about Gavi returning in fine fettle to training in recent weeks, and now Cadena SER say that he has been clered to play by Barcelona’s medical staff. Official confirmation is unlikely to come before their clash against Sevilla on Sunday night, as Barcelona are eligible for around €20k in compensation for his injury from FIFA per day.

Official: Lamine Yamal will return to Barcelona. He ended the game against Denmark with discomfort, but there's no injury. @SEFutbol — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 13, 2024

Recently there has been some suggestion his return could be delayed by one or two more weeks further. After Sevilla this weekend, Barcelona face a gauntlet of matches against Bayern Munich and Real Madrid away, before Espanyol visit Montjuic for the Catalan derby. All three of those ties are likely to be intense matches, and so there has been some suggestion that it may be better to hold off putting him back into such physically demanding games.