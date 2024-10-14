Barcelona confirm Lamine Yamal injury – time out uncertain

Barcelona have confirmed that Lamine Yamal has suffered an injury to his left hamstring, after he limped off in Spain’s 1-0 win over Denmark on Saturday. His return to action is not known.

While it was reported that he did not have an injury but merely a strain on Sunday, he has returned to Barcelona, and did not train on Monday. Barcelona confirmed the injury, and did not give a recovery time. Multiple reports claim that Lamine Yamal will not miss any time, although he could sit out their clash with Sevilla as a precuation.

Catalunya Radio say the club will take a decision on Friday, and in the meantime, Lamine Yamal will do recovery work, and look to lower the intensity of his training.

Barcelona would be loathe to lose him for any time, with clashes against Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Espanyol coming up after Sevilla. Lamine Yamal has arguably been their best player this season, contributing 5 goals and 5 assists in 11 games. Meanwhile with Ferran Torres out, his absence would mean trusting Pau Victor or Ansu Fati in the front three, or moving one of Fermin Lopez or Dani Olmo into a different position in all likelihood.