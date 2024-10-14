Athletic Club star Nico Williams gave green light to Barcelona during video call before changing mind

Athletic Club winger Nico Williams declared this week in an interview he was no longer thinking about his future, and was fully focused on the Basque club this summer, after weeks of rumours about a move to Barcelona. A further report has emerged claiming he was set to join the Blaugrana in early August.

Barcelona were unable to guarantee Williams that he would be registered immediately, even if they paid his €58m release clause, as was seen with the deal for Dani Olmo. However Relevo say that after a meeting between Barcelona Sporting Director Deco and Williams’ agent Felix Tainta, the details of a contract were agreed.

Subsequently in early August, with Barcelona on tour in the USA, a video call took place with Barcelona President Joan Laporta in Baltimore, Deco in Porto, Williams in Marbella, and Tainta in Pamplona. In a lengthy call, Williams agreed to join Barcelona, only to change his mind in the hours after the game.

Lamine Yamal is expected to recover in a few days. It's not serious. @FabrizioRomano — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 14, 2024

The Catalan side did not hear anything else from Williams’ camp thereafter, and the 22-year-old then returned to Athletic training thereafter, bringing forward his return by a week.

The rest is history, with Barcelona moving for Dani Olmo just days after this call would have taken place. Deco traveled to Leipzig to close the deal, amid reports that the Williams move was still on. Some say that Laporta feels that Williams has missed his chance to join the club, others believe the Blaugrana will return for him next summer if they have the finances in place.