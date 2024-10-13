Spain victory against Denmark takes Luis de la Fuente into Spanish football record books

Spain made it back-to-back wins on Saturday as they defeated Denmark in Murcia, going top of their UEFA Nations League group in the process. The victory was particularly significant for head coach Luis de la Fuente, who is now currently in possession of a small piece of Spanish football history.

As per Diario AS, Saturday’s win means that de la Fuente now averages 2.58 points per game as Spain head coach – this is the most out of any manager (being in charge of 10+ matches) in the national team’s history, ahead of Robert Moreno and Vicente del Bosque.

Up until now, de la Fuente has managed 24 matches: 20 wins, two draws (Brazil and Serbia) and two defeats (Scotland and Colombia). Despite this, he has yet to be offered a new contract by the higher-ups at the Spanish Football Federation – the 62-year-old is demanding a salary increase, one that he believes he deserves as a European Championship-winning manager.