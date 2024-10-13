Spain were hoping for Lamine Yamal suspension before injury

Lamine Yamal has returned to Barcelona injured from Spain duty.

The 17-year-old was forced off in the final minutes of Spain’s 1-0 midweek win over Denmark ahead of facing Serbia on October 15.

The move to allow him to return to Catalonia is a precaution and Barcelona are confident it is not a major issue.

The teenager should be fit to feature in their return to action against Sevilla on October 20.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are angered by the situation, as they requested an omission from this international window.

La Blaugrana were concerned by game overload, but Spain wanted him available for the Demark game, to continue their push for finals qualification.

The report indicates the national team assumed Lamine Yamal would pick up a yellow card against the Danes and incur a suspension for the Serbia game.

He will now been given the ‘rest’ Spain planned but with the burden of needing to recover from a knock.