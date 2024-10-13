Second club keen on Girona sporting director following Manchester City snub

In the last couple of days, Manchester City sporting director Txiki Begiristain has been confirmed to be leaving the reigning Premier League champions. A successor is being sought, and earlier this week, it was reported that Girona’s Quique Carcel was a leading name on the shortlist.

However, Carcel quickly rejected the opportunity, and since then, Man City have set their sights on Sporting CP’s sporting director, Hugo Viana. That is not the end of it for Girona and Carcel, as Relevo have now reported that the Portuguese giants would want to replace Viana with the 50-year-old.

It’s no surprise that Carcel is becoming a man in-demand across Europe, given that he has played a significant role in Girona’s remarkable story over the last couple of years. Club bosses will be desperate for him to stay, and for now, it does seem more likely than not that he will remain at Montilivi.