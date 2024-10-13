Robert Lewandowski angered by Poland struggles as frustration builds

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski has voiced his frustration over Poland’s 3-1 UEFA Nations League loss to Portugal.

Poland were outclassed by the Portuguese in Warsaw as Lewandowski struggled to make an impact in the hosts attack.

Despite entering into the final years of his career, Lewandowski remains committed to the national tam cause, but he was angry at full time.

The veteran striker’s main annoyance came via what his teammates were asking from him away from the forward line.

Lewandowski’s brilliant start to the 2024/25 season at club level has been based on his predator instinct of scoring goals inside the box and he knows that is his strength.

“I’m not a midfielder and my job is not to drop deep to receive the ball in my own half. I can do that in training”, as per quotes from Diario AS.

“In matches I have to stay close to the box and wait for crosses and balls to come to me until something happens. This is something we need to improve or change, not just against Portugal.

“We don’t seem to get the ball close to the opponents box and my role is to try to get something there.”

Up next for Lewandowski and Poland is a home clash with Croatia on October 15 and he is expected to lead the home side once again.

That is followed by a quickfire return to club action with Barcelona hosing Sevilla on October 20.