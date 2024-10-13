The ongoing controversy over Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe not joining up for France duty has continued.

Despite efforts from all sides to play down the issue, French players continued to answer questions over their absent captain, ahead of facing Belgium.

Head coach Didier Deschamps reiterated his stance over agreeing with Mbappe’s omission as he continues to recover from injury.

Several members of the Les Bleus squad have also backed up Deschamps and rejected claims on Mbappe’s commitment.

Club and international teammate Eduardo Camavinga has dismissed the negative rumours, with another Frenchman in Madrid, Aurelien Tchouameni, also claiming exaggeration.

“We are giving too much importance to the Mbappe thing. Everyone can think what they want, but we know that every time it is about Kylian, it’s exaggerated”, as per quotes from Diario AS.

“We talk about him after the game, before the game, it doesn’t matter where he watched the game, it’s not our problem

“Mbappe’s love for the French team is unquestioned. He sent messages to all the players and we look forward to him coming back.”

Mbappe is expected to be fit for Real Madrid’s return to La Liga action on October 19 at Celta Vigo and should return for Deschamps in November’s international window against Israel and Italy.