Pep Guardiola rejects rumours of agreeing England role for 2025

Pep Guardiola has rejected rumours linking him with the England national team job in 2025.

Guardiola’s future at Manchester City remains in doubt with his contract at the Premier League champions expiring at the end of the season.

The club are keen for the former Barcelona boss to extend his stay in Manchester but Guardiola is yet to decide.

Despite initial reports of a decision being confirmed before the end of 2024, the saga looks set to roll into 2025, with the FA watching on.

Interim head coach Lee Carsley has distanced himself from taking the job permanently, as he covers the UEFA Nations League campaign in 2024, with several options on the table.

Eddie Howe and Thomas Tuchel are under consideration to lead the Three Lions but Guardiola is the dream candidate if he opts to leave Manchester.

Guardiola denied a deal is in place and he is not considering any offers at the moment with his sole focus on City.

“No, those rumours are not true. If I had decided something I would say so. I could do anything”, as per an interview with Che Tempo, Che Fa.