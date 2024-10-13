Pep Guardiola has reiterated his claim of Lionel Messi being the greatest player of all time.

The pair enjoyed an incredible period of success together at Barcelona from 2008 and 2012 before Guardiola’s exit from Catalonia.

Three La Liga titles, alongside two UEFA Champions League crowns, and a trophy treble in 2009, underlines their incredible partnership.

Guardiola was asked about a range of topics, as part of an interview with Italian TV show Che Tempo, Che Fa, where he discussed Messi’s impact on the sport as he approaches the final years of his career.

“For me it’s easy to say he’s the best of all time, but the stars came together at the right moment. The GOAT? Maybe that’s a lack of respect to Pele and Maradona, but for me, he is.

“I’ve never seen someone like him as a coach, you can’t imagine him maintaining this continuity for 15-20 years.

“When you see him up close, you think of Tiger Woods or Michael Jordan, we were lucky to work with him.”

Guardiola was also non-committal over his plans beyond the end of the 2024/25 season with his contact expiring at Manchester City in June.

The club want him to sign a renewal at the Etihad Stadium, with a two year contract on offer for the former La Blaugrana coach, but he will wait into 2025 to make a decision.

The Premier League’s incoming decision over 115 charges on alleged financial misconduct is likely to decide Guardiola’s fate in Manchester as they aim for a fifth league title in a row.