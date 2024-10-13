Martin Zubimendi re-affirms commitment to Real Sociedad amid Manchester City links

Martin Zubimendi is going through a fine spell in his career. During the summer, he helped Spain win Euro 2024, and he has also made an excellent start to the season for both club and country – that continued on Saturday when he scored the winning goal – his first in international football – as La Roja defeated Denmark.

In the build-up to that match, Zubimendi spoke (via Marca) about his love for Real Sociedad. He has been linked with Manchester City in recent weeks, but for now at least, he has no desire to leave Donostia-San Sebastian.

“Real Sociedad is a big part of my life. Part of who I am as a person is also thanks to them. I think that the values the club has are within me and well, I want to continue. I arrived at the reserve team when I was 18 years old and Imanol was already there, so the transition from the reserve team to the first team made it much easier for me. Today I can say that he is the coach who has marked me the most, he knows me very well.”

There’s no doubt that Real Sociedad are very lucky to have Zubimendi, and commitment and loyalty cannot be questioned. Barring any surprises, it is expected that he will remain at Reale Arena for many years to come.