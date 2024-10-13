Manchester City star picks Vinicius Junior over Rodri Hernandez for 2024 Ballon d’Or

Later this month, the 2024 Ballon d’Or will be handed out. The two frontrunners for the award are Vinicius Junior and Rodri Hernandez, with the Real Madrid superstar believed to be the favourite to take home the award for the very first time.

Real Madrid, as well as several of Vinicius’ teammates, firmly believe that the 23-year-old is the deserved winner, and he has now received backing from one of Rodri’s club teammates.

Ederson, who is teammates with Vinicius on an international level, spoke in favour of the winger taking home this year’s award, as per TNT Sports (via MD).

“I support Vinicius, also Rodri. The one who wins it is going to be a deserved winner, but I think Vini deserves it for everything he did in the Champions League, for everything he did last season. But if Rodri wins, I’ll also be happy.”

It remains to be seen how takes home the Ballon d’Or this year, but for now at least, it looks like being those at Real Madrid that will be happy.