“I’m not afraid of you” – Denmark star addresses battle with Lamine Yamal during Spain fixture

Lamine Yamal had his quietest match of the season on Saturday. Spain may have defeated Denmark, but he was not able to make a decisive contribution, despite playing almost every minute in Murcia.

Viktor Kristiansen was his direct opponent, and the Denmark left-back had a very solid evening. He explained his thoughts on the match-up to Ekstra Bladet (via Marca), in which he stated that he went into it with no fear.

“I didn’t think about whether they would get a yellow card. It was just coming in and saying, ‘Hey, I’m in the fight too. I’m not afraid of you’. When you have the opportunity to make a good fair duel that can do a little damage, you have to take advantage of it.”

Kristiansen’s performance could be a lesson for those opponents that will go up against Lamine Yamal when he features for Barcelona and Spain. It’s certainly not typically easy for teenage sensation to be dropped.