Five players added to Barcelona’s goalkeeper shortlist ahead of expected 2025 pursuit

Recently, it has been reported that Barcelona will attempt to sign a new goalkeeper next summer. Wojciech Szczesny’s short-term deal runs out at that time, and although Marc-Andre Ter Stegen should be back for the opening stages of the 2025-26 season, it is unclear as to how effective he will be after such a serious injury.

Inaki Pena is also seemingly losing prominence, which is why Barcelona feel the need to make a new signing. According to MD, five players are already on their shortlist – the highest-profile option is Diogo Costa, who is the starting ‘keeper for FC Porto and the Portuguese national team.

Furthermore, Bart Verbruggen from Brighton and Hove Albion is also being considered, while closer to home, Joan Garcia (Espanyol) and Alvaro Valles (Las Palmas) are further candidates – the latter will be a free agent next summer, although he appears to have his heart set on a return to Real Betis.

Mio Backhaus, who was linked during the summer, is also being followed by Barcelona, and he could be a long-term successor to Ter Stegen. For now, it remains to be seen how the club’s interest in each player grows in the next nine months.