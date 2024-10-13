Didier Deschamps attempts to end Kylian Mbappe France call up controversy

France boss Didier Deschamps has again looked to play down talk of a rift with Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe did not join up for Les Bleus duty for their UEFA Nations League double header this month due to injury.

The pair agreed to a rest period to allow the 25-year-old to work on his fitness back in the Spanish capital.

However, his continued role with Los Blancos, and a sighting at a nightclub in Stockholm has raised the dispute again.

Deschamps’ side take on Belgium in Brussels on October 14, with Mbappe now back in Madrid, working on a bolstered training programme.

“I don’t follow the news of players who are not here, Kylian is following a programme with Real Madrid, I don’t know if he was away or not”, he said.

“Like any player for his club, he follows a programme. If players have days off, they are free to do what they want.”

Mbappe is expected to be fit for Real Madrid’s return to La Liga action on October 19 away at Celta Vigo.