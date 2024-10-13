Confirmed: Lamine Yamal to leave Spain camp and return to Barcelona

During the latter stages of Spain’s victory over Denmark on Saturday, Lamine Yamal suffered a strong blow. He was seen limping in the aftermath of the match in Murcia, and tests to determine the severity of his injury have now been concluded.

Barcelona have been demanding that Lamine Yamal is released from the Spain squad and return to them, and they will now get their wish. As reported by MD, the 17-year-old has been ruled out of Tuesday’s match against Serbia, and he will return to Catalonia with immediate effect.

It’s a overload that Lamine Yamal has suffered, and it has been decided that he will not be risked. Barcelona will be absolutely delighted, especially as the problem is only believed to be minor.

Lamine Yamal will now be afforded the opportunity to rest over the coming days. For now, it remains to be seen whether he can play for Barcelona against Sevilla next weekend, although there should be no problems with him being available against Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.