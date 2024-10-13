Brazil president makes case for Vinicius Junior leaving Samba Boys

Brazil president Lula da Silva has made a bold case for Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior and others to be omitted from the national team.

Vinicius Jr is absent from the current squad, for their October qualifiers for the FIFA 2026 World Cup, due to an injury picked up for Los Blancos.

His decision not to travel was met with some criticism despite his club having a strong case for omission.

Brazil secured a 2-1 win away in Chile in midweek, with home-based duo Luiz Henrique and Igor Jesus on target, to secure a crucial victory in Santiago,

Lula offered his view on more players plying their trade in Brazil being given a chance with the Samba Boys as opposed to Europe-based stars.

“Those who are abroad are no better than those who are here”, as per quotes from Diario Sport.

“There are no Garrinchas or Romarios playing in Europe, only young players, who are not yet stars.

“In Brazil there are good players of the same quality, so give opportunities to those who are here.”

Brazil wrap up the October international window with a home clash against Peru on October 16 in Brasilia.

That is followed by two further games in November up against Venezuela and Uruguay.