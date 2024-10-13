Barcelona demand Lamine Yamal not be risked for Spain-Serbia following injury blow

Recently, Lamine Yamal has suffered multiple minor blows. He picked up a knock for Barcelona that led him to be benched against Osasuna two weeks ago, while on Saturday, he was also injured playing in Spain’s match against Denmark, which La Roja won 1-0.

Spain’s medical staff will assess Lamine Yamal on Sunday, and from there, it will be judged whether he is able to face Serbia on Tuesday. However, Barcelona want no risks to be taken, and as per Sport, they have asked that the 17-year-old be allowed to withdraw from the squad and return to Catalonia.

It’s clear to see that Barcelona are concerned about Lamine Yamal, and they should be given how young he is. There would be a serious risk of increased injury if he were to play for Spain without being at 100%, and with crucial matches coming up, they cannot afford him to be out for longer.