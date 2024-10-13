Barcelona confident Lamine Yamal will be fit for La Liga return vs Sevilla

Barcelona face a crucial few days ahead of their La Liga return following an injury to Lamine Yamal.

The 17-year-old has enjoyed a sensational start to the 2024/25 domestic season in Catalonia with five goals and five assists split across all competitions.

Despite concern over an overload if he joined up for another Spain campaign this month, the call was made, and he linked up with the La Roja panel.

Barcelona’s fears have since been recognised with the teenager has been released from national team duty with a muscle issue.

Spain opted for caution, ahead of facing Serbia on October 15, and Lamine Yamal is already back in Barcelona for further tests.

Widespread reports have indicated the injury is minor with the Spain statement stating there was no ‘structural issue’ for the winger.

The latest update from Relevo indicates Barcelona are annoyed by a key player returning injured from the international window but there is no major alarm.

The current signs indicate he will be fit for their return to La Liga action at home to Sevilla on October 20.