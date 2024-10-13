Barcelona and Spain star Lamine Yamal “feeling better” after injury blow, serious issue ruled out

Fears were heightened on Saturday night as Lamine Yamal was seen limping after Spain’s 1-0 victory over Denmark. It’s the second time in a matter of weeks that the 17-year-old sensation has taken a strong blow, and this is something that Barcelona are seriously worried about.

Spain’s medical staff are to assess Lamine Yamal on Sunday, with a view to deciding whether he is able to play against Serbia on Tuesday. Barcelona do not want this to happen under any circumstances, which is why they have requested that their player be removed from Luis de la Fuente’s squad with immediate effect.

However, this may not happen. Fabrizio Romano has reported that Lamine Yamal is “feeling better” after the blow, while any serious injury has also been ruled out.

🚨🇪🇸 Lamine Yamal feels better after discomfort last night. It’s not expected to be a serious issue/injury. pic.twitter.com/QmHIbiCJez — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 13, 2024

Barcelona will be determined to ensure that Lamine Yamal does not feature for Spain during the remainder of the ongoing international break. They have crucial fixtures against Bayern Munich and Real Madrid on the horizon, and they need their prized attacker to be at 100% for those matches.