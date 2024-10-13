Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid keeping tabs on former player Samu Omorodion

Samu Omorodion has made a blistering start to life as an FC Porto player. He’s scored seven goals in his first seven appearances for the Portuguese giants, following his move from Atletico Madrid in the summer.

Recently, Samu admitted that final days at Los Colchoneros were extremely difficult, due to him being ostracised whilst a departure was being sorted. That treatment could mean that he does not wish to return in the future, but nevertheless, Diario AS say that club officials are continuing to follow the career of the young striker.

Atleti only sold 50% of Samu’s rights to Porto, meaning that they have retained the other 50%. However, a further 30% could go to the Portuguese side in the next two years. Regardless, he could go for big money by then if he continues his impressive performances.

Atletico Madrid were forced to sell Samu in the summer because they need to balance the books. There’s no doubt that they would welcome a very hefty sell-on bonus in the next year or two.

