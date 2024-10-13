Arsenal star William Saliba not considering Real Madrid transfer

Real Madrid have been dealt a major blow in their rumoured transfer interest in Arsenal star William Saliba.

France international Saliba has emerged as one of Europe’s top centre backs in the last 12 months after a superb rise to prominence with the Gunners.

His partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes is the bedrock of Arsenal’s title challenge once again this season and the North London giants are determined to keep him at the club.

Los Blancos are rumoured to have highlighted Saliba as a long-term option to bolster the middle of their defence beyond Antonio Ruidger.

Saliba’s current deal at the Emirates Stadium runs until 2027, and as per reports from the Daily Express, both the club and the player will reject any possible move to Madrid next summer.

If Real Madrid remain keen on bringing in a new defender, they may look to wait for Saliba, or assess other more attainable targets in the coming months.