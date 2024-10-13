Antoine Griezmann wants NFL action at Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has been catching up on some NFL action during the October international break.

Griezmann’s recent decision to retire from international football with France has offered the veteran forward a rest period.

As part of a club sanctioned holiday, Griezmann headed to London, to take in a clash between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Chicago Bears at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The expansion of NFL action into Europe will continue in 2025 with a game on the agenda at Real Madrid’s Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Griezmann’s love for the NFL is a huge feature for the Frenchman and he admitted to trying to persuade the club to host a game at the Estadio Metropolitano.

“I’ve tried with the people from the club and the NFL. The stadium, for me, is the most beautiful one there is, with the parking and the ‘fan zones’ that could be created there”, as per reports from Marca.

Griezmann has returned to Madrid ahead of Los Rojiblancos return to La Liga action on October 20 with a home derby against Leganes.

The 33-year-old has impressed since the start of the campaign with five assists and three goals across all competitions so far in 2024/25.