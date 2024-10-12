Real Sociedad

WATCH: Spain finally break through against Denmark as Martin Zubimendi nets first La Roja goal

Spain have been dominant in their UEFA Nations League clash with Denmark, although it had come without any success. However, with only 10 minutes plus stoppage time remaining in Murcia, they have now managed to break the deadlock.

The match is Spain’s first on home soil since winning Euro 2024 in the summer, so Luis de la Fuente’s side would have been very keen to mark the occasion with a victory. Time had been running out, but on 79 minutes, Martin Zubimendi has fired home from the edge of the box for his first senior international goal.

It’s a fine strike from Zubimendi, although Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel will feel that he really should have done better – Spain won’t care, as they finally have their deserved lead.

For Spain, they key will now be to hang on to their slender advantage. If they are able to, they will rise to the top of their four-team group.

Posted by

Tags Denmark Martin Zubimendi Spain UEFA Nations League

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News