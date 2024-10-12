Thiago Alcantara to be restricted in coaching role upon return to Barcelona

Thiago Alcantara was a big hit at Barcelona during his brief coaching spell during pre-season, and because of this, he is expected to return to the club on a full-time basis at the start of January. Tax reasons mean that he is currently in England, although a return to Catalonia will almost certainly happen in 2025.

Thiago will become the latest member of Hansi Flick’s coaching staff, although it has now been revealed that his role will be somewhat restricted when, as expected, he does return to Barcelona. According to Relevo, he – alongside current coaches Toni Tapalovic and Heiko Westermann – are unable to reside in the dugout during matches in La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.

As per Article 161 of the General Regulations of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), coaches “who have obtained their qualification abroad, with the exception of national associations with UEFA Licensing agreements, may play in clubs attached to national and professional competitions, provided that they are in possession of a title equivalent to the national one and have served, as starters, in teams of the highest category of national associations affiliated to FIFA, for a period of not less than three seasons”.

Tapalovic, Westermann and Thiago all do not fall into this category for their own reasons, so it means that they have to attend Barcelona matches in the stands – it’s an annoyance, although it’s hard to say for certain how much of an effect this has/would have.