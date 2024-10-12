Sevilla interested in signing Espanyol star as free agent

Sevilla’s financial woes made it difficult for any big-money signings to arrive during the summer, and this is a trend that is likely to continue going forward. The free agent market is one that they will look to continue exploiting, and already, they are looking at it for next summer.

Scoring goals hasn’t been easy for Sevilla this season, but despite this, they do not plan to sign any attackers during the winter. However, they are already looking at a target for next summer: Javi Puado.

As per Relevo, Puado – whose three goals this season all came in one match (vs Alaves) – is someone that Los Nervionenses are considering as a free agent option, as his contract with the Catalans is due to expire at the end of June.

Sevilla have looked toothless in attack at times this season, and this is something that head coach Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta needs to improve in the coming months. Someone like Puado could help, although he’s not a clear upgrade on what they’ve already got.