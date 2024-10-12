Ronald Araujo fires Barcelona return warning

Barcelona star Ronald Araujo is ready to roar back into action following an injury lay off.

The 25-year-old centre back has been through a difficult patch with injuries as a muscle tear ended transfer speculation surrounding him over the summer.

He is yet to feature in the 2024/25 campaign as the Uruguayan international works his way back to full fitness in Catalonia.

The club are working hard behind the scenes, to bring him back into the squad as quickly as possible, with an estimated return date now confirmed.

The latest update indicates he will be ready to return after the November international break with the potential of a role on November 23 against Celta Vigo.

Araujo is back working in the gym and he is confident on a strong return as his rehabilitation steps up.

“I’m progressing very well and that makes me happy. It hasn’t been easy, but I’ve learned a lot, physically and mentally”, as per reports from Marca.

“I’m very happy with how the recovery is going. I’m going to come back like a bull!”

Araujo will give the Barcelona squad a major boost on his return as the UEFA Champions League moves into the second half of the league phase.