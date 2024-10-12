Real Sociedad keen on 2025 move for 18-year-old Brazilian starlet

Real Sociedad invested €20m to sign Orri Oskarsson from FC Kobenhavn during the summer, and although he has had a slow start to life in Donostia-San Sebastian, there is an element of patience needed, given that he is only 20 years of age.

Despite this, La Real have now set their sights on another promising young strike: Kaua Elias. According to Relevo, the 18-year-old is being followed by the Basque side, who have asked for several reports on him over the course of 2024.

Elias is highly-rated in Brazil, and Fluminense also valued him a lot. It’s likely that a big-money offer would be needed to acquire his services, although La Real should have funds left over from the summer sales of Robin Le Normand and Mikel Merino.

It remains to be seen whether Real Sociedad make a move for Elias in 2025. Club bosses certainly need to find a solution to their goalscoring woes, although Oskarsson should be given a proper chance before someone like Elias is considered.