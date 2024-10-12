Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe makes bold selection decision in pursuit of winning 2025 Ballon d’Or

Kylian Mbappe has caused controversy in the last week with his decision not be considered for selection for France’s fixtures during the current international break. This has been especially criticised in the home nation of Les Bleus, where there has now been very important information revealed.

A report from Foot Mercato has claimed that Mbappe has asked the France Football Federation not to be considered for “meaningless” international matches. His reasoning for his is that he wants to avoid injuries as much as possible, and thus be able to play as many games as possible for Real Madrid.

Mbappe’s reasoning behind this is that he wants to give himself the best possible opportunity of winning his first-ever Ballon d’Or. Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Junior will almost certainly take home the award in 2024, but Mbappe already has his mind set on winning in 2025.

Real Madrid will be delighted if this is the case, as it should allow Mbappe to be fresh and available for as many matches as possible this season. On the other hand, those in France would be furious.