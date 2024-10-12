Real Madrid line up Serie A star as Trent Alexander-Arnold ‘Plan B’

Real Madrid are working on a transfer Plan B if they fail to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool in 2025.

Los Blancos have reportedly reached out to the England international over a potential free transfer.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at Anfield at the end of the 2024/25 season with no confirmation on an extension at the club.

Real Madrid will not make a January move for Alexander-Arnold, or any other defensive option, despite a season-ending injury for Dani Carvajal.

However, with a lack of certainty over Alexander-Arnold’s plans, Real Madrid are looking elsewhere with a fresh option emerging in Italy.

As per reports from Italian outlet Tuttosport, a back up choice could come via Juventus full back Andrea Cambiaso, following an impressive 12 months for club and country.

Any move for Cambiaso would involve a sizeable transfer fee, due his contract in Turin running until 2029, but Real Madrid will be forced to play a waiting game on Alexander-Arnold.