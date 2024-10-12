Pep Guardiola: England’s dream option in 2025

The English FA remain keen on a 2025 move for Pep Guardiola to take the men’s national team job.

The Three Lions have been on the hunt for a new boss since defeat to Spain in the final of UEFA Euro 2024 in July.

Gareth Southgate opted to step down from his post, after losing successive European finals, on the back of eight years in charge.

U21 head coach Lee Carsley has stepped in on an interim basis to take charge of the six UEFA Nations League games in 2024.

Carsley has admitted he is uncertain over whether he will be offered the job in January as the FA assess their next move.

Thomas Tuchel and Eddie Howe remain as options, but the FA’s No.1 pick remains Manchester City boss Guardiola, at the end of the 2024/25 domestic season, as per The Telegraph.

Guardiola is yet to agree terms on a renewal at the Etihad Stadium, with his deal up in June, but he will likely opt for a break if he leaves the Premier League champions.