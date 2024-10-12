Pedro Porro: Spain’s victory over Denmark is for Rodri Hernandez and Dani Carvajal

Spain made it back-to-back victories on Saturday with a slender 1-0 win over Denmark in Murcia. Luis de la Fuente’s side were dominant throughout, although it took until the 79th minute for the deadlock to be broken by Martin Zubimendi.

The match was La Roja’s first without the services of Rodri Hernandez and Dani Carvajal. In the last few weeks, both players have suffered season-ending knee injuries, which means that Spain will be unable to count on either until next September at the earliest.

Pedro Porro, who started in place for Carvajal, dedicated the victory over Denmark to the stricken duo, as per Marca.

“The first thing to do is to send this victory to Carvajal and Rodri, they are very important within the group, the captains. We knew that Denmark were a team that had been doing things very well, but we played a great game. The coach told us to do the things we had been doing during the week.”

Spain will look to make it three wins in a row next week when they host Serbia, which that match taking place in Cordoba.