Martin Zubimendi makes the difference as Spain win on post-Euro 2024 homecoming

Spain have risen to the top of the Group 4 table in UEFA Nations League A, as they secured a slender 1-0 victory over Denmark in their MD3 fixture in Murcia.

Luis de la Fuente opted to call upon the likes of Pedro Porro, Alejandro Grimaldo and Mikel Oyarzabal for the match, which was their first at home since their success at Euro 2024 in the summer. However, they failed to produce a vintage performance, despite being the dominant team throughout.

It didn’t matter in the end, with the decisive moment coming on 79 minutes. Alex Baena’s cross was cleared to the edge of the Denmark penalty area, and Martin Zubimendi’s volleyed effort managed to find itself away from Kasper Schmeichel, who will feel that he should have done better. Nevertheless, it was a magical moment for Zubimendi, who scored his first senior international goal.

Spain held on to secure the win, which takes them above Denmark in the table. As things stand, they will be playing in the UEFA Nations League finals next summer, although there is still three more matches to be played.