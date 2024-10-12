Manchester City are reportedly planning for Erling Haaland potentially leaving the Premier League champions in 2025.

City are expected to undergo major changes next summer with director of football Txiki Begiristain moving on at the end of the campaign.

There is also the looming threat of a resolution to the 115 Premier League charges for financial misconduct levelled at the club.

Pep Guardiola is yet to agree terms on a contract extension and several key players are also out of contract in 2025.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has warned against speculating over what Barcelona can, and will, do in the 2025 transfer market but Haaland remains a key target for the Catalans.

Despite the prospect of several moving parts, Guardiola’s exit could trigger more departures, and reports from Football365 claim City already have a replacement lined up for Haaland.

Viktor Gyokeres has netted 54 goals in 60 appearances since joining Sporting Lisbon last summer and the Swedish forward is on the radar at the Etihad Stadium.

However, the situation could also take a different twist, if Haaland stays in Manchester with Barcelona also considering Gyokeres as an option to bolster their attack.