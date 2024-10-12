Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has hailed the ongoing impact of Lamine Yamal on his team.

The 17-year-old produced an incredible show of consistency and brilliance in Spain’s run to Euro 2024 glory this summer, whilst still aged 16.

That has carried over to the start of the 2024/25 domestic season at Barcelona where he is now an undisputed starter.

Ahead of their incoming UEFA Nations League double header, the teenager signed off with five goals and five assists, so far this season with La Blaugrana.

His place as the most exciting U21 on the planet is confirmed and de la Fuente is confident he can go on to become an all-time great.

“Lamine represents something different in the national team’s game”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“When you see he has that touch, I say he is touched by the magic wand of God, he is different. These are players who, at 17 years old, are nothing like a boy of his age.

“He is much more mature, with a very important degree of responsibility, who interprets and accepts any proposal and situation you give to him, he is brilliant.”

Spain face two UEFA Nations League games this month as they host Denmark in Murcia on October 12 and Serbia three days later in Cordoba with Lamine Yamal expected to start at least one game.