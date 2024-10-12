Koke reveals main Atletico Madrid regret against Real Madrid

MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 29: Koke of Atletico de Madrid interacts with the fans during the LaLiga match between Atletico de Madrid and Real Madrid CF at Estadio Civitas Metropolitano on September 29, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid captain Koke has opened up on his biggest regret with Los Rojiblancos.

Koke made his 41st appearance in the Madrid derby against old foes Real Madrid earlier this month as he closes in on the all-time record.

The Spanish international remains determined to win more trophies in the capital as his career enters its final years.

The 32-year-old has won two La Liga titles with his boyhood club alongside two UEFA Europa League crowns.

However, the one major trophy missing from his collection is the Champions League, after tasting defeat to Los Blancos in the 2014 and 2016 finals.

Koke and his teammates came up short in Lisbon and Milan in games that form a major part of the contemporary rivalry between the clubs.

In the 2014 final, Atletico Madrid were leading into the final minutes, before Sergio Ramos’ goal forced extra time and an eventual defeat.

In 2016, it was Atletico Madrid who struck late to force extra time, but Real Madrid won on penalties.

Koke was not on the pitch to take a spot kick but he revealed it is the one game he would like to replay.

“The Champions League semi final when we beat Real Madrid at the Calderon (in 2017) was very special, The semi final win in Munich (in 2016) also. Atletico is about work and sacrifice”, as per Marca.

“If I could play one game again, it would be the Milan final with Real Madrid.”