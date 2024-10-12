“I spent many nights crying” – Samu Omorodion speaks on being ostracised at Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid had a very big summer, with several big-money signings being made. Because of this, they ended up being forced into the sale of Samu Omorodion, who eventually ended up joining FC Porto, where he has made an excellent start after scoring seven goals in his first seven appearances.

Atleti’s financial situation meant that the righting was on the wall for Samu, who opened up on his experience during an interview with Marca. He revealed that he was ostracised from the first team, which led to him struggling a lot.

“There – at Atletico Madrid – I trained apart. I didn’t feel like a participant or like a footballer. I trained and my head told me no. I had a hard time. I spent many nights crying… my family and my mother had a very bad time… In the end, thank God, everything was closed quickly and I made the best decision.

“No one at the club spoke to me (about the situation), and I didn’t speak to anyone. I already knew the club’s stance. These are things that happen in football and gain you experience & learn for the future.”

Before joining Porto, Samu came very close to signing for Chelsea. However, the deal fell through at the 11th hour. He did not display too much disappointment at that move not working out.

“It was a very complicated summer. When I was at Atletico Madrid, I had a very bad time. In the end, thank God everything went well. If Chelsea didn’t work out, it was for a reason and in the end everything went well.”